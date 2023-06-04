Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: Randeep Surjewala's 9 questions to Modi on Odisha train tragedy, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Randeep Surjewala's 9 questions to Modi on Odisha train tragedy, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Is it correct that rail minister…?’: Congress's Surjewala asks Modi 9 questions on Odisha train accident

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday posed nine questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, while demanding immediate sacking of railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Read more

'Did your aunt resign for Jnaneswari?': BJP leader backs IITian Ashwini Vaishnaw

Amid the war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool over the Odisha triple train collision, BJP's Suvdendu Adhikari trained his gun at Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee and asked whether his aunt Mamata Banerjee resigned as the railway minister after the Jnaneswari accident in 2010. Read more

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Supriya Shukla denies being typecast: I add new nuances, approach every character differently

Supriya Shukla talks to HT about joining the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 and Disha Parmar's pregnancy. Read more

Joe Biden ‘heartbroken’ by Odisha train crash, sends prayers to the bereaved

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they were both heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in Balasore district. Read more

'Shubman Gill match-winner in all formats; Rahane should play ahead of SKY': Vengsarkar on India vs Australia WTC final

Dilip Vengsarkar shared his thoughts on Shubman Gill's prospects, Rohit Sharma's form and how English conditions are different from most parts of the world. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh in gorgeous cut-out bodycon dress feels the wild wind in her hair during Maldives holiday

Rakul Preet Singh felt the wild wind in her hair while holidaying in the Maldives dressed in a gorgeous cut-out bodycon dress. See the pictures here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india news latest news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP