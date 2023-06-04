Joe Biden ‘heartbroken’ by Odisha train crash, sends prayers to those who lost loved ones

World leaders continued to express condolences over the deadly train crash that occurred in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday. US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he was left ‘heartbroken’ after hearing the ‘tragic’ news of the three-way collision that claimed at least 288 lives and injured nearly 1,000. U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)

The statement also invoked the deep connections shared by the US and India based on family and culture that tie the two countries together.

"(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident. The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations — and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," the statement read.

Condolences also poured in from global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emanuel Macron, on one of the deadliest train crashes in recent history.

Earlier, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wished speedy recovery to those injured in the train accident.

In a tweet, Bhutto Zardari said, “Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured (sic).”

The Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs in Afghanistan also extended its sympathies to the bereaved families.

“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is saddened by the train collision in eastern Odisha state of the Republic of India that has left hundreds dead and injured. MoFa sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims and the injured,” the ministry said in a statement

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday tweeted prayers for the families of the victims.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her grief regarding the ‘terrible news’ and wrote, 'Europe mourns with you', tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow," she added.

Australia's minister of foreign affairs Penny Wong said that their thoughts are with the several injured and with the people involved in rescue operations.

She wrote, “We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India's eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them.”

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti expressed solidarity with the affected families and people of Odisha on behalf of the US Mission in India.

Turkey shared a press release which stated that its ‘thoughts are with the people and the Government of India during this difficult time’ and wished a swift recovery to those undergoing treatment.

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Ambassador of Japan who recently visited India, shared deep sadness on behalf of the government of Japan, and expressed hope that the relief operations will help find more survivors.

