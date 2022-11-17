Morning brief: Republicans win control of US House with narrow margin, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Republicans win control of US House with narrow margin

Republicans won back control of the US House but by a far narrower margin than they predicted, a significant disappointment for a party that for weeks had been anticipating a major victory that would lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential election. Read more…

Accused in Kathua case to be tried as adult: Supreme Court

Leniency towards juveniles is emboldening them to commit heinous crimes, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, as it sounded a note of caution for the government to consider whether the benevolent legislation under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has served to be effective, or if the law should be re-examined in the light of increased role of juveniles in brutal crimes. Read more…

Elon Musk says Twitter will be getting a new leader: ‘I expect to reduce my time'

After a spree of layoffs, policy overhauls and controversial changes in the platform, billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he will “reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader” to run the social media behemoth. Read more…

Wasim Jaffer names surprise pick to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain after IPL 2023

Focusing on the 'restart' with his 'everything is fine' message, Jadeja welcomed CSK's decision as the Yellow Brigade retained their highest-paid player for IPL 2023. It remains to be seen whether Jadeja remains a strong candidate to lead the CSK franchise after relinquishing captaincy in the previous edition to focus on his individual performance. CSK are also expected to keep an eye on lucrative options like Kane Williamson and Mayan Agarwal as former IPL skippers are heading to the mini-auction as free agents. Read more…

Amit Sadh says he has a picture with Amitabh Bachchan that he will never post online. Here is why

Breathe Into the Shadows, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, released last week. And like all of Abhishek’s projects, it came with praise from his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly took to Twitter to hype up the show. Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek and Amit Sadh opened up about what it means to be praised by Amitabh Bachchan himself. Read more…