Wasim Jaffer names surprise pick to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain after IPL 2023

With newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja at the helm, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pressed the panic button after making a disastrous start in the initial stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Jadeja's performance took a massive hit and veteran gloveman MS Dhoni was reinstated as the leader of the Yellow Brigade for the remainder of the season. Fast forwarding the clock to the present, the charismatic leader of the Super Kings will lead the Jadeja-starrer side in the forthcoming season which many believe might be his last dance at the Indian Premier League.

Focusing on the 'restart' with his 'everything is fine' message, Jadeja welcomed CSK's decision as the Yellow Brigade retained their highest-paid player for IPL 2023. It remains to be seen whether Jadeja remains a strong candidate to lead the CSK franchise after relinquishing captaincy in the previous edition to focus on his individual performance. CSK are also expected to keep an eye on lucrative options like Kane Williamson and Mayan Agarwal as former IPL skippers are heading to the mini-auction as free agents.

Naming his surprise pick to replace Dhoni as CSK's new captain, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to audition for the captaincy post in the coming seasons of the cash-rich league. “They will stick with Devon Conway (as wicketkeeper) I feel. He is the next in line. MS might look at somebody else as well. I don't know who that will be. I feel they'll have their eyes on who is gonna lead CSK after Dhoni. Gaikwad could be that one. Because he is young. He captains Maharashtra as well. They might look to develop him as the next leader and probably give him some responsibility. I hope Shivam Dube, Mukesh Chowdhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and even Subhranshu Senapati - these guys need to have a good season," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

With INR 20.45 crore remaining in their purse, CSK are expected to fill the two overseas slots at the mini-auction next month. Dhoni-led CSK side has released the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan ahead of the mini-auction. CSK have retained Indian stars Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary and Subhranshu Senapati for the new season.

"I hope these guys get an opportunity because this is the last season they will play along with Dhoni. So you want them to turn this season around. Become a better player and hopefully take the legacy forward. So these Indian guys need to stand up. Dube had a few seasons under his belt. But these 3 guys, Hangargekar hasn't played any game, and Subhranshu hasn't played any game. But you want these guys to take that leap from Dhoni and learn the trade and become better players - which we have seen with Chahar, Gaikwad and all the others that have developed. You want the Indian talent to come up in the IPL, that's what I am looking forward to with this franchise,” Jaffer added.

