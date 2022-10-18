Morning brief: RSS looks to enhance role of women in organisation, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RSS looks to enhance role of women in organisation

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will focus on increasing the role of women in the organisation’s decision-making, a senior office bearer said on Monday on the second day of the sangh’s national executive meet in Prayagraj. Read more

Kerala CM: Law against black magic, other practices soon

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a law to check superstitions and archaic practices in the state will be brought soon after two alleged human sacrifice cases in Pathanamthitta in a span of three months. Read more

Molestation case filed for Miranda House trespass

Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unnamed people after videos went viral on social media that showed several of men scaling the wall of Miranda House college during a campus festival, and creating a ruckus. Read more

'Confident Pak can secure nukes': A U-turn after Biden's 'most dangerous' remark

Days after United States President Joe Biden caught the world’s attention with his “one of the most dangerous nations” comment on Pakistan, the US Department of State made a statement which seemed to be contradicting the commander-in-chief’s remark. Read more

On moonlighting, TCS official says companies should show ‘empathy’ for employees

Explaining its position on moonlighting, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently said the practice is against the company's ‘core values and culture.’ Read more

Pat Cummins creates history after Australia name him new ODI captain

Pat Cummins will become the first fast bowler to lead Australia in white-ball cricket after Cricket Australia on Tuesday named him the new ODI captain. Read more

Doctor G box office day 4 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film falls with a thud on first Monday, collects ₹1.5 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film, Doctor G, is a medical campus comedy featuring him as the only male in a gynaecology department at a medical college. Read more

Malaika Arora in pink cut-out mini dress serves the ultimate IT-girl outfit for Diwali parties: All pics inside

We all take our style inspirations from Bollywood sometimes, and generally, a few divas always make it to our mood board. Read more

Google has a special Diwali surprise for its users. Here's what it is

Diwali is just around the corner and is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm by many across the globe. Read more

