Morning brief: RSS to discuss Prophet row, Gyanvapi at Jaipur meet next month, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RSS to discuss Prophet row, Gyanvapi at a meet in Jaipur next month

Top leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are scheduled to meet in Jaipur next month to discuss a range of issues, including the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque complex case and the violent protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a functionary aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Read more…

'With a snake for 104 hours. Brave boy': Chhattisgarh CM praises 11-year-old

As Chhattisgarh heaved a sigh of relief with an 11-year-old's rescue from a borewell after more than 100 hours, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel - who had been tracking updates since Friday - tweeted praises for the boy late on Tuesday night. Rahul Sahu was stuck in the borewell with a snake for 104 hours, Baghel said, as he tweeted with a note of affection in Hindi: "Humara baccha Bahadur hai (Our boy is brave)". Read more…

What is chemical peel? How does it benefit the skin?

Skincare is an integral part of the selfcare routine. A proper skincare regime helps in making the skin look glowing and radiant. It also helps in cleansing the skin, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and most importantly, delay the signs of ageing. By the age of 30, signs of ageing start to appear on the skin. Read more…

'He has got 2 days. Needs to sit down and introspect': Gavaskar's message for struggling India captain Rishabh Pant

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels it is time Rishabh Pant sits down and does some introspection over his batting. While Pant has been splendid for India in Tests, in white-ball cricket, he hasn't been able to replicate the same success. Read more…

Saira Banu breaks down in memory of 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar as she accepts Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for him. Watch

Veteran actor Saira Banu broke into tears as she accepted the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar's behalf. At the event on Tuesday, she said he was he was ‘still here’. Saira and Dilip married in 1966, and were together for 55 years before Dilip died in July 2021. Read more…