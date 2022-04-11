Morning brief: SC to hear plea on release of locked NRC biometrics in Assam, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC to hear plea on release of locked NRC biometrics in Assam

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition seeking the release of locked biometrics of over 830,000 people in Assam, whose fingerprints were collected for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Read more…

'Imported govt...': Thousands protest in Pakistan against Imran Khan's ouster

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country to protest against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night. Protest rallies were held in various cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition. Watch the video

'It's about being Rajasthan Royals': Samson opens up on Ashwin's decision to be tactically retired out in IPL 2022 game

Rajasthan Royals cricketer R Ashwin in Sunday became the first player to the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be tactically retired out, a decision which was made during their game against Lucknow Super Giants. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: RK Studio entrance lit up ahead of upcoming celebrations. Watch

As reports of actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are doing the rounds, the Kapoor family's RK Studios has been illuminated with lights. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the gate was seen lit up. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Sunday with the girls and pups' in shorts and jacket with pigtails in Los Angeles: See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra had the best Sunday outing in Los Angeles, and she has pictures to prove the same. Today (IST), the star took to Instagram to post several images from her day outing with her girlfriends. They also featured her and her husband Nick Jonas's three pet dogs - Diana, Gino and Panda. Read more…