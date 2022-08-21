Morning brief: Shivraj Singh Chouhan downplays ouster from key BJP panels, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan downplays ouster from key BJP panels

Two days after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was removed from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board and central election committee, he called the saffron party “one big family”. Read more…

Daughter of 'Putin's brain' dies in Moscow car explosion: Reports

Darya Dugin, the 29-year-old daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, is believed to have been killed in a car explosion in Moscow, reports claimed. Aleksandr Dugin is known as 'Putin's brain' and has been the man behind Russia's military operations in Ukraine, as was in Crimea. Read more…

Ladakh: Army team treks 213 km in unexplored and rugged terrain in 12 days

The Indian Army’s Snow Leopard Brigade culminated a high-altitude trekking in Ladakh. A 14-member team of Army jawans completed a 213 km treacherous journey in 12 days from Rumtse to Nyoma at an altitude ranging from 14,000 to 18,000 feet. Watch the video to know more.

‘Big relief for Indian top order’: Pakistan legend takes a dig at Rohit and Co. after Shaheen Afridi’s ‘sad’ injury blow

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of next week's Asia Cup with a knee injury in what is set to be a massive blow to Pakistan's chances in the six-nation tournament. The left-armer accompanied the team to the Netherlands for a three-match One-day International series and was in rehabilitation before doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks. He will miss the England T20Is as well. Read more…

Exclusive: Barkha Singh reveals why people have been saying to her 'Wow, what a bi*** you are'

Barkha Singh has already delivered two web series and is awaiting the release of a third one. After playing a filthy rich girl in Masaba Masaba season 2 and a desi one from Uttar Pradesh in The Great Weddings of Munnes soon after, Barkha will now be seen as a girl next door in Please Find Attached season 3. Read more…

