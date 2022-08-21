CM Chouhan downplays ouster from key BJP panels

Two days after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was removed from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board and central election committee, he called the saffron party “one big family”.

“There should not be any personal ambition in politics. I do not have any arrogance that I am qualified. If the party gives me the task of laying the carpet, I will do it in the interest of the nation. If the party will say that you have to stay in a native village, I will. If the party asks me to stay in Bhopal, I will,” he said.

Chouhan said, “BJP is one big family. Some move in its flow and some come out. At the central level there is a team which decides who has to do what work. Like we decide in the state.” “All those who have been included in the parliamentary board by national president JP Nadda are eligible. In this, east-west, north-south have been taken into account,” he added.

After the announcement of the board, Chouhan had congratulated the team. But the opposition called it a signal of change in leadership in MP.

Now, Dalit leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatia is the only member from MP in the board.

Reacting to Chouhan’s comment, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “Laying carpet and returning to village, this is future preparation of BJP after losing panchayat and local bodies election.”