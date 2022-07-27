Morning brief: Supreme Court order on pleas against the PMLA provisions today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court order on pleas against the PMLA provisions today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will deliver its judgment on a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of a slew of stringent provisions added to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Read more…

The many twists and turns in legal battle for justice in 1997 Uphaar cinema fire

Crime and punishment have seen a disquieting disconnect in the Uphaar cinema fire case that snuffed out 59 lives in June 1997. The Ansal brothers, Sushil and Gopal, were convicted for their negligence leading to the incident and also in a separate case of tampering with prosecution evidence, but their age and the duration of the case worked to their advantage when it came to the sentence, even in the latest ruling in the tampering case on July 19. Read more…

'Hurt about not being able to defend my title': Neeraj Chopra shares emotional message after being ruled out of CWG 2022

India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday withdrew from the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a groin injury, that he sustained during the World Athletics Championships earlier this month. Chopra won a silver medal in the javelin throw event at the Championships, registering the best throw of 88.13m in the final. Read more…

Alia Bhatt is relieved Gauri Khan loved Darlings: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan agrees that if she likes something, it's big win'

Alia Bhatt has revealed the co-producer of her upcoming film Darlings, Gauri Khan has liked the movie and this is no less than a “big win” for her. Alia said Gauri rarely likes anything and when she did like Darlings, it made her relieved. Read more…

Brain Aneurysm: Causes, symptoms, treatment, challenges

In an interview with BBC recently, Game of Thrones actor and leading Hollywood star, Emilia Clarke, shared her journey with Brain Aneurysm and opened up more about the health ordeal, calling the two brain haemorrhages she suffered “a good thing”. Her suffering two life-threatening brain aneurysms set it into a buzz word that left the uninitiated speculating hence, we got doctors on board to spill the beans on its causes, symptoms, treatment and challenges. Read more…