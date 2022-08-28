Morning brief: Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida’s Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Hundreds of residents - who were still in the society - were moved out before the towers are razed to the ground at 2:30 pm, takes place. Read more…

After GN Azad exit, Telangana Congress leader quits; blames Rahul Gandhi

The Congress saw yet another exit on Saturday as a party MLA in the state of Telangana resigned. MA Khan quit the grand old party just a day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit dealt a huge blow to the Congress, and also triggered a spate of strong reactions. Both the leaders within the party, and those belonging to the rival BJP have reacted to the development in very strong words. Read more…

Controversial umpire call leaves Sri Lanka dressing room in disbelief during Afghanistan game in 2022 Asia Cup

Afghanistan made a dream start to the Asia Cup with an eight-wicket win over struggling five-time champions Sri Lanka. Afghanistan were on top from the beginning, taking three wickets in the first three overs of the match. It was a forgettable period for the Sri Lankans and, probably the officials, with a couple of baffling calls that they made taking the spotlight as well. Read more…

Interview: Sanah Kapur says its 'much easier' to work with mom Supriya Pathak than dad Pankaj Kapur

Sanah Kapur recently got married to childhood friend Mayank Pahwa in a beautiful day wedding ceremony that had the couple reading their customised wedding vows. Six months later, Sanah is all set to make her acting comeback with the film Saroj Ka Rishta, in which she plays a girl looking for a suitable groom. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sanah opened about the film that also stars her mother, Supriya Pathak and why its always better to work with her than to work with her father, Pankaj Kapur. Read more…

Pregnant Alia Bhatt nails cool maternity look in shirt and elevated jeans with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra IIT event

As the release date of their much-anticipated film Brahmastra draws close, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are promoting it all over the country with enthusiasm. On Saturday, the couple visited IIT Bombay for a promotional event for their movie. Their pictures and videos from the occasion went viral on social media. They showed the mom-to-be nailing maternity fashion in a classic shirt and elevated denim jeans. Read more…