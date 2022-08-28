Home / India News / After GN Azad exit, Telangana Congress leader quits; blames Rahul Gandhi

After GN Azad exit, Telangana Congress leader quits; blames Rahul Gandhi

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 06:27 AM IST

MA Khan' resignation comes a day after the departure of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party led to a spate of strong reactions.

MA Khan speaks to ANI on quitting Congress.&nbsp;
MA Khan speaks to ANI on quitting Congress. 
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The Congress saw yet another exit on Saturday as a party MLA in the state of Telangana resigned. MA Khan quit the grand old party just a day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit dealt a huge blow to the Congress, and also triggered a spate of strong reactions. Both the leaders within the party, and those belonging to the rival BJP have reacted to the development in very strong words.

In a five-page resignation letter, GN Azad - on ending his nearly five-decade long association with the Congress - mentioned Rahul Gandhi, and accused him of “non-seriousness”. He also claimed the presence of coterie within the party.

On Saturday, similar remarks were made by MLA MA Khan. The party saw a downhill journey, he said, after Rahul Gandhi handled the post of vice president of the party committee. “He has a different thought process of his own, which doesn't match with any member, from block level to booth level,” Khan was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress has reached a point, Khan commented, "that even veteran members of the party... who strengthened the party for decades, are now leaving,. "He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't know how to behave with senior members," Khan added. Given the situation, I had no choice but to decide to stop participating in the Party's operations," Khan said.

On Friday, after Azad’s exit, five leaders in Jammu and Kashmir had also left the party, backing the former chief minister.

The party’s troubles are mounting as it prepares to face upcoming elections in Gujarat,Himachal Pradesh and other states ahead of the big battle of the 2024 national elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
telangana congress rahul gandhi ghulam nabi azad + 2 more
telangana congress rahul gandhi ghulam nabi azad + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out