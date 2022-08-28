After GN Azad exit, Telangana Congress leader quits; blames Rahul Gandhi

The Congress saw yet another exit on Saturday as a party MLA in the state of Telangana resigned. MA Khan quit the grand old party just a day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit dealt a huge blow to the Congress, and also triggered a spate of strong reactions. Both the leaders within the party, and those belonging to the rival BJP have reacted to the development in very strong words.

In a five-page resignation letter, GN Azad - on ending his nearly five-decade long association with the Congress - mentioned Rahul Gandhi, and accused him of “non-seriousness”. He also claimed the presence of coterie within the party.

On Saturday, similar remarks were made by MLA MA Khan. The party saw a downhill journey, he said, after Rahul Gandhi handled the post of vice president of the party committee. “He has a different thought process of his own, which doesn't match with any member, from block level to booth level,” Khan was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress has reached a point, Khan commented, "that even veteran members of the party... who strengthened the party for decades, are now leaving,. "He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't know how to behave with senior members," Khan added. Given the situation, I had no choice but to decide to stop participating in the Party's operations," Khan said.

On Friday, after Azad’s exit, five leaders in Jammu and Kashmir had also left the party, backing the former chief minister.

The party’s troubles are mounting as it prepares to face upcoming elections in Gujarat,Himachal Pradesh and other states ahead of the big battle of the 2024 national elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON