Morning brief: TMC questions ED 'silence' on Jharkhand MLAs cash case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Jharkhand MLAs case, Trinamool questions ED 'silence' after ₹49 lakh seized

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday questioned the “silence” of Enforcement Directorate on the huge amount of unaccounted cash recovered from the vehicle of Congress MLAs from Jharkhand. The TMC’s statement came in the backdrop of the seizure of crores of rupees in cash by the ED from two flats of a close aide of now suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. Read more…

India's ‘Yuva Shakti’ creating history: PM Modi on gold medals at CWG 2022

India's weekend at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham turned out to be quite triumphant. The country won three gold medals, two silver and 1 bronze, taking its tally to six. Weightlifting champions have been at their best performances. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Achinta Sheuli's incredible 170kg gold medal-winning lift in Men's 73kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022

India's medal count went up to 6 late on Sunday night when 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won a gold in Men's 73kg final. Sheuli secured a Commonwealth Games record in snatch (143kg), and lifted 170kg in Clean and Jerk to lift a total weight of 313kg, which is a Games record. Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg 165kg). Read more…

Naga Chaitanya says he rejected Bollywood films in the past as he was 'insecure' about his Hindi

In the minds and hearts of Telugu audience, Naga Chaitanya is a star. Since his early successes with Josh and Ye Maaya Chesave, the actor has carved a niche for himself in Telugu film industry, giving several hits along the way, including Majili and Love Story. And now, over a decade after his film debut, he is venturing into Hindi films with the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya spoke to Hindustan Times about his Bollywood debut, adapting Forrest Gump, and the diminishing language barriers in Indian cinema. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Vicky Jain's birthday in Dubai, calls him the 'Hottest Husband': Watch video from the bash

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is leaving no stone unturned to ring in her husband, Vicky Jain's birthday with a blast. The couple, known for sharing romantic and fun moments from their daily lives with fans on social media, travelled to Dubai with their friends to mark the special occasion and even posted a video from the celebrations. The clip shows Ankita and Vicky enjoying on a yacht. It will motivate you to pack your bags and travel with your partner. Read more…