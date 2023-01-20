Morning brief: UN-charted terrorist's video from Pakistan jail; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Never met Osama Bin Laden’, says LeT's Abdul Rehman Makki from Pakistan jail

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Days after the United Nations Security Council added Abdul Rehman Makki to its list of designated terrorists, the Pakistan-based deputy leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) released a video on Thursday from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore denying any links with al Qaeda or the Islamic State. Read more

As stars revolt, walls closing in on ‘netaji’ who rules with an iron fist

When Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh enters the wrestling hall, one can’t help but notice. He arrives in a cavalcade of SUVs, with a throng of 20-30 followers in tow. The officials bow to him, touch his feet, and chant “Neta ji zindabad” as he settles in his chair. It is clear that he is the man in charge, and that he enjoys the attention. The bouts continue but only until Singh, the 66-year-old who has been Wrestling Federation of India president since 2012, starts talking. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘How was R&AW probing…’: Congress MP after SC collegium resolution made public

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday questioned the mandate of Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) after the central government reportedly objected to Supreme Court collegium decision to appoint senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, an openly gay person, as a judge of a constitutional court in India citing a report by the intelligence agency. The Supreme Court collegium resolved to reiterate Kirpal’s name to the Union government for his appointment in the Delhi high court as a judge after rejecting the Centre’s objections against his elevation. Read more

‘Join BJP, or bulldozer is…’: MP minister to Congress leaders

A minister in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has courted a controversy by reportedly asking Congress leaders in the state to jump ship and join the saffron party ahead of civic polls or face the threat of demolition. A purported video of state panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia's remarks at a public meeting at Ruthiyai town in Guna district has been doing rounds on social media. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhatriwali movie review: Rakul Preet Singh shines as she sets out to teach not preach about condoms and sex education

I could never wrap my head around Bollywood's obsession with continuously addressing condom as a chhatri or an umbrella. Not only it's cringe to hear repeatedly but also, it somewhere defeats the whole purpose with which films around these subjects are made. Moreover, picking a taboo subject and making a film on it can turn out to be quite risky if you don't stick to the agenda and beat around the bush. Read more

Watch: Goals galore as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi roll back the years in battle of GOATS at Riyadh

Friendly in nature only, the reunion of goal machines Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi was somewhat personal for Saudi Arabia All-Star XI and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as both teams played out a thrilling contest at the King Fahd International Stadium on Wednesday. Two of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, former El Clasico rivals Messi and Ronaldo took the center stage for the umpteenth time in a one-off exhibition match at Riyadh. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON