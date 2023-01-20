‘Join BJP, or bulldozer is…’: MP minister to Congress leaders

A minister in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has courted a controversy by reportedly asking Congress leaders in the state to jump ship and join the saffron party ahead of civic polls or face the threat of demolition. A purported video of state panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia's remarks at a public meeting at Ruthiyai town in Guna district has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the minister can be heard asking the local Congress leaders to either join the Bharatiya Janata Party or face the threat of bulldozer. Like some other BJP-ruled states, the administration has been demolishing the illegal portions of homes of people accused of various offences, a practice that has often been hailed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly called 'mama', as a symbol of his government's "zero tolerance" towards crime and criminals.

"Join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 (when Assembly polls are scheduled in the state) too, the BJP will form government in MP. Mama's bulldozer is ready," Sisodia reportedly said at the gathering while canvassing for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for January 20.

Guna district Congress chief Harishankar Vijaywargiya hit back at the minister saying his remarks have sullied the image of the BJP.

"He should exercise restraint in his language. The people of Raghogarh will give a befitting reply to him on January 20 in the polls," Vijaywargiya said.

Raghogarh is the home turf of veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. His son Jaivardhan Singh is local MLA.

(With PTI inputs)

