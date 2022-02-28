Morning brief: UNSC calls for special general assembly session on Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: UNSC calls for special general assembly session

After a deadlock in its last meeting on Friday due to Russia’s veto even as the situation in Ukraine worsens, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday called for a rare emergency special session of the 193 member-strong UN General Assembly (UNGA). Read more

Delhi lifts all Covid restrictions from today amid drop in cases. Details here

Delhi is set to lift all coronavirus curbs from Monday amid a drop in daily infections in the national capital. Read more

Manipur 1st phase polling today; Afspa, jobs among key issues: 10 points

Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi - for 38 of 60 assembly seats. Read more

Major floods hit Australia's east coast, claiming 7 lives

Parts of Australia's third-most populous city Brisbane were under water on Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed seven people. Read more

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt film collects over ₹38.5 crore on first weekend

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the titular figure, had a successful first weekend at the box office. The film had registered an opening of ₹10.50 crore and had collected ₹13.32 crore on day two. Read more

IND vs SL: Shreyas Iyer scripts massive batting record in T20Is, surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list

Shreyas Iyer seems to have hit the purple patch with the bat and it's a great sign for the Indian team, given the fact that the next T20 World Cup is just months away. Shreyas on Sunday notched up his third consecutive half-century in the shortest format to help India whitewash Sri Lanka in the three-match series. Read more

Ankita Lokhande in red saree and sleeveless blouse drops a romantic look in new pics with Vicky Jain: See here

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are among a host of other celebrity couples who joined the reality TV show, Smart Jodi. The Pavitra Rishta 2 star has shared several snippets from the show sets with her fans, and some of them are all about her ethereal elegance. Read more