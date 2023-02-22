Morning brief: UP Budget likely to focus on youth, women empowerment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yogi Adityanath government to present its 'largest-ever' budget today

Uttar Pradesh government’s annual budget for 2023-2024, with an approximate size of ₹7 lakh crore, is likely to focus on infrastructure development, welfare schemes and empowerment of youths and women in the state. Read more

South Africa enter Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after steamrolling Bangladesh

South Africa reached the semi-finals of their home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh at Newlands. Read more

Kiara Advani is most beautiful bride in gold lehenga and Sidharth Malhotra can't take his eyes off her in Sangeet pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra released new pictures from their wedding Sangeet night. Kiara wore a gold embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga for the ceremony. Read more

'Swara Bhasker should have seen the fridge once...': Sadhvi Prachi's attack

Amid views criticising Swara Bhasker's marriage to Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi said the Bollywood actor could face the same fate of Shraddha Walker. Read more

All about Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-origin CEO running for US president in 2024

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, conservative commentator and author declared his candidacy for US president in an interview with Fox News. Read more

Alia Bhatt pics leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also react

The entire Bollywood has expressed disgust and shock on social media after a media portal shared pictures of Alia Bhatt sitting inside her home, clicked via zoom lens from an adjoining building. Read more

'UP mein ka ba' singer Neha Singh Rathore served police notice: ‘Who wrote these?’

Neha Singh Rathore of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame has been served a notice by the Kanpur Police on Tuesday night for allegedly inciting hatred through her song video. Read more

