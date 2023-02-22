All about Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-origin CEO running for US president in 2024

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, conservative commentator and author declared his candidacy for US president in an interview with Fox News.

"I am proud to say tonight that I am running for president to revive those ideals in this country," Vivek Ramaswamy, adding, “I think we need to put ‘merit’ back into ‘America’ in every spirit of our lives.”

The 37-year-old is the author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc." in New Yorker magazine profile last year.

"This isn’t just a political campaign; this is a cultural movement to create a new dream for the next generation of Americans," Vivek Ramaswamy asserted saying that his campaign is "about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence in our country. It means you believe in merit; that you get ahead in this country not on the color of your skin but on the content of your character and your contributions."

On his early life Vivek Ramaswamy whose parents immigrated from Kerala to the United States said, "I grew up in Ohio in the 90’s as a skinny kid with nerdy glasses and a funny last name. My parents taught me that if you’re going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding. Achievement was my ticket to get ahead. I went on to found multi-billion-dollar companies. And I did it while getting married – raising a family and following my faith in God."

Vivek Ramaswamy has also said that he is a strong supporter of merit-based immigration and would not grant leniency for those who broke the law when entering the country. Vivek Ramaswamy joins the Republican field following Former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's presidential bid announcement.

