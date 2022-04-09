Morning brief: UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote in legislative council polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP votes today for legislative council polls, Yogi Adityanath among early voters

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was among the early voters on Saturday as polling began for the legislative council elections. The UP MLC polls are taking place weeks after the BJP retained the state with a huge majority of 273 seats along with its allies following the seven-phased assembly elections. Read more…

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan decodes 'khuddar quam'; Maryam Nawaz invokes Vajpayee

Imran Khan's former wife and a vociferous critic Reham Khan said Imran Khan has suddenly decided to campaign for India after realising that he would not win again. On Friday, Imran Khan address the nation and once again praised India as her termed his neighbouring country as 'khuddar quam' (very self-respecting people). Read more…

How did he hit 2 sixes with 12 needed off 2 balls? Rahul Tewatia reveals strategy against Odean Smith

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia came to haunt Punjab Kings again as he hit consecutive sixes off last two deliveries to secure a thrilling six-wicket win for his side at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Tewatia, who now has the tag of Punjab's arch-nemesis, spoke about his 3-ball 13 whirlwind and revealed how he planned his shots against Odean Smith, who leaked 19 runs off the last six balls. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders in video to help refugees amid Ukraine crisis: ‘We can’t just stand by and watch’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has made a 'direct appeal' to world leaders, urging them to help refugees and children in Eastern Europe including Ukraine. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video saying that the Ukraine crisis has witnessed 'one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2'. Read more…

Malaika Arora does Side Lunges with 'wonderful yoginis' during yoga session in throwback video, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Working out is fun. But when you have your friends to accompany you to the gym, the whole session becomes more fun and exciting. A throwback video of Malaika Arora, who is currently recovering after an accident, is proving the same. The star and her fellow yoginis hit the yoga studio for a rigorous and energetic full-body workout session and inspired us to roll out our yoga mats. Read more…