Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan decodes 'khuddar quam'; Maryam Nawaz invokes Vajpayee
Imran Khan's former wife and a vociferous critic Reham Khan said Imran Khan has suddenly decided to campaign for India after realising that he would not win again. On Friday, Imran Khan address the nation and once again praised India as her termed his neighbouring country as 'khuddar quam' (very self-respecting people). This is not the first time that Imran Khan praised India. Since the political turmoil in Pakistan began, Imran Khan has changed his stance on India.
"He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!!" Reham Khan tweeted as Imran Khan praised India.
Stating that no superpower can dictate terms to India, Imran Khan in his Friday address said, "We and India got our independence together but Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away."
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said if Imran Khan likes India so much, he should shift there. "Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you!" Maryam tweeted.
Earlier, Imran Khan lauded India's independent foreign policy on New Delhi's decision to buy oil from Russia amid global sanctions. "I laud India today... they have always had an independent foreign policy. India is part of the Quad alliance with US... and it calls itself neutral," he had said.
Imran Khan will be facing the no-trust motion in the assembly on Saturday as the Supreme Court has termed the dissolution of the assembly unconstitutional. Imran Khan's message a day before the no-trust motion was to call for a peaceful protest against 'foreign hand' behind the conspiracy.
No respite in China Covid surge, Germany rejects vaccine mandate: 10 updates
More than two years into the pandemic, the world can't still let its guards down as the virus continues to mutate. New recombinant variant - XE - is the latest in the list of strains sparking concerns. India will offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 at government centres.
Saudi Arabia raises number of Haj pilgrims allowed to one million this year
Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid-19 restrictions, state media said on Saturday. Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
Ukraine war day 45| Russia accused of over 5,000 crimes of aggression: 10 points
In the six weeks of the Ukraine war, Moscow has been accused of 5,149 crimes of aggression and war crimes, Ukraine's foreign ministry has said in a statement as over 50 people - including children - were killed at train stations on Friday where evacuations were taking place. Russia, however, denied the attack. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1.
Pak PM Imran Khan says no superpower can dictate terms to India: ‘khuddar qaum’
A day after Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician lauded India as “khuddar qaum” (self-respecting people), saying no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country. Khan, in an emotional address to the nation, said that the two countries don't have a good relationship due to the Kashmir issue and the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who says he expects a tough global response, and other leaders accused Russia's military of deliberately attacking the station.
