Morning brief: Vaccines may have cut Covid deaths to 1/3, and all the latest news

Vaccines may have helped cut Covid-19 deaths to 1/3rd

The numbers are the first estimates of how many lives were potentially saved across the world due to vaccines, and how many more could have been had distribution been more equitable. Read more

Monkeypox next pandemic? WHO's answer likely soon

Has monkeypox become the next global health emergency after Covid? The World Health Organization is likely to come up with an answer soon after the first Emergency Committee meeting regarding the multination outbreak was called Thursday. Read more

'Doesn't matter if you're Tendulkar or Gavaskar. If you don't score a 50 in 14 games...': Kapil questions Rohit's form

In the recently-concluded IPL season, MI skipper Rohit managed to score just 248 runs at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.17 in 14 outings. Read more

After Sidhu Moose Wala’s death Ammy Virk wanted to delay his film Sher Bagga indefinitely: ‘But majboori hai'

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa star in the Punjabi romantic comedy Sher Bagga releasing on June 24. The film was earlier slated to release on June 10 but was delayed by Ammy and the makers on account of singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. Read more

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off for a holiday in trendy airport outfits, we adore: Check out pics, video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off from Mumbai today to go on a vacation. The couple arrived at the airport in trendy ensembles. While Malaika wore a Christian Dior sweatshirt mini dress, Arjun wore a Gucci T-shirt, black jeans and a leather jacket. Read more

