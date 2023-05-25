Morning brief: 'We care even for our enemies', says PM Modi after arrival at Delhi; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We care even for our enemies’: PM Modi after arrival from 3-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/ Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in India after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Addressing the party workers at Delhi's Palam airport, the prime minister said the world wants to know what India is thinking. Read more

Ron DeSantis US presidential bid announcement marred by Twitter glitches

Florida governor Ron DeSantis's long-awaited entry into the 2024 presidential campaign descended into a fiasco on Wednesday as the opening of the live Twitter event intended to announce his candidacy was derailed by glitches. Read more

Watch: Tendulkar, Rohit, Ambanis break into euphoric celebrations after MI thrash LSG in one-sided IPL 2023 Eliminator

No Jofra Archer, no problem. After defying the odds by entering the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with an injury-ridden side, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) cashed in on the bowling brilliance of young Akash Madhwal to outclass Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the Chepauk. Read more

When Tina Turner visited temples in India to prepare for her role as Goddess Shakti

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. The ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’ died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari's Princess moment in first pics from Cannes leaves rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swooning. All pics here

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is back in Cannes and how. Aditi is among many celebrities attending the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Read more

