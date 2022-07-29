Morning brief: What Mahua Moitra said on 'tandoori chicken' row in Parliament complex, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On tandoori chicken row in Parliament complex, Mahua Moitra says: 'Silly souls!'

In an attack apparently aimed at Union minister Smriti Irani, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra commented on the tandoori chicken row and called BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala who objected to suspended MPs eating tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi statue 'BJP's hired help'. Read more

Europe, US top monkeypox cases but misinformation ‘dangerous’, says WHO chief | 10 points

The rise of monkeypox virus has started replacing Covid fears across the world and the World Health Organization (WHO) said Europe and the Americas are worst-affected by the outbreak. Read more

Watch: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh lead India contingent as CWG 2022 declared open after glitzy ceremony

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Read more

Vidya Balan on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: ‘Hum ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye’

Vidya Balan is the latest celebrity to speak in defense of Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot for a magazine. Read more

Fitness tips: Yoga asanas for 5 most common gynaecological problems

Menstruation or periods (as they are commonly called) are a very essential part of a woman's life as this is an indication that a woman is able to conceive. Read more

