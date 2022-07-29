Watch: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh lead India contingent as CWG 2022 declared open after glitzy ceremony

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India were the third country to walk out among the Asian nations after Bangladesh and Brunei. A total of 215 athletes across 16 disciplines will represent India at the quadrennial event, which will conclude on August 8.

The Games was declared open by Charles, Prince of Wales, who reads out the message of Queen Elizabeth II. The show then finally came to end with a rocking performance by Duran Duran.

Watch:

This was the second time Sindhu was named India's flag bearer, having already done it before at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast four years ago. "It's a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the Flag Bearer," Sindhu had earlier said.

Sindhu will be the forerunner for the gold medal in the women's singles event in Birmingham. She had won silver in an all India final against Saina Nehwal in 2018, and had won bronze at Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Manpreet-led India unit scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics held last year, which saw finish on the podium after a gap of 41 years. The team had then bounced back from a 1-3 deficit to defeat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match. The team will now look to build on the performance and look to win a gold. India have been a consistent performer and have won silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 edition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON