Morning brief: World's highest railway bridge to open in J&K soon, and all the latest news

World's highest railway bridge, taller than Eiffel Tower, to open in J&K soon

The track laying work started on the Chenab railway bridge, located 359 metres above the riverbed, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir will soon be able to boast of the world’s highest railway bridge, which is set to open soon over the Chenab river. Built at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) over the river, the Chenab railway bridge soars above the Eiffel Tower in Paris by at least 35 metres. Read more

Ro Khanna attacked for supporting Rahul Gandhi: 'Don't malign my grandfather'

Indian-American politician Ro Khanna condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following which he has been subjected to criticism mostly around the premises that 'his grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar supported Indira Gandhi's Emergency.' Read more

This Princess Diana nickname is ‘inaccurate’, ex-royal press secretary says

When Princess Diana was introduced to the press in 1980, she was often referred to as “Shy Di.” She was only 19 years old then and was pushed into the media limelight as then-Prince Charles' girlfriend. But Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary claimed there was “nothing shy about her. Read more

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid said we want you to…': Shikhar Dhawan after he was suddenly dropped from Team India

Shikhar Dhawan's hopes of making an international comeback will depend a lot in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway from March 31. Dhawan, who was one of India's mainstay at least in the 50-over format, lost his place in the team in January. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in white saree, is epitome of grace

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The actor, in the film, will be sharing screen space with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shakuntalam is a historical drama film, slated for a theatrical release on April 14. Read more

