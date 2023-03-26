Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The actor, in the film, will be sharing screen space with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla. Directed by Gunasekhar, shakuntalam is a historical drama film, slated for a theatrical release on April 14. Samantha is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor recently shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile and won hearts. Samantha shared a string of pictures on her Instagram profile and showed us how to ace an ethnic look perfectly. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in white saree, is epitome of grace(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha shared the snippets from her saree diaries on her Instagram profile and made her fans drool like anything. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Aikeyah and picked a stunning white six yards of grace from the shelves of the designer house. Samantha decked up in the white saree and looked absolutely gorgeous in it. The actor decked up in the white organza saree featuring white floral details in embroidery work featuring white resham threads. She further teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse featuring ochre embroidery 2work throughout the blouse. With the pictures, Samantha reminded her fans about the release date of her upcoming film - "Shakuntalam on April 14,” the caption read. Take a look at her pictures here:

Samantha further accessorised her look for the day in minimal white earrings from the shelves of Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Pallavi Singh, Samantha wore hr tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Avni Rambhia, Samantha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

