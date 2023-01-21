Morning brief: Wrestlers' protest against WFI chief called off, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wrestlers' protest against WFI chief called off: What happened in three days

The country's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, staged a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, levelling serious charges of sexual harassment against him, and coaches of the federation. Late on Friday night, the aggrieved grapplers called off their protest after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed, the first step of which was the stepping aside of under-fire Brij Bhushan. Read more…

Can Uddhav Thackeray continue as Sena party president beyond Jan 23?

With the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) silence on the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s request to allow the party to hold internal elections or maintain status quo so that Uddhav Thackeray can continue as party president, a big question mark hangs over Thackeray’s tenure. His term ends on January 23. Read more…

'They should not tell Hardik Pandya that if you lose one series...': Kapil Dev's stern warning to BCCI selectors

Hardik will lead a vert young-looking Indian side when they play the T20 World Cup in 2024 in West Indies and the USA. Weighing in on the entire captaincy saga in Indian cricket, one of its greatest skippers of all time, Kapil Dev feels that if Hardik is the BCCI's long-term option, he needs to be backed to the hilt despite the all-rounder's errors. Read more…

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to comparisons between Alia Bhatt's Raazi and his spy film Mission Majnu: 'I think it is fair'

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna discussed their film Mission Majnu in a new interview. The film stars Sidharth as Tariq, an Indian spy in Pakistan, and Rashmika in the role of Nasreen, a Pakistani. Sidharth also spoke about the comparison of their movie with Alia Bhatt's Raazi (2018), and if their film perpetuates the stereotypes of Pakistanis in Hindi films. Mission Majnu was released on January 20 on Netflix. Read more…

BTS Army goes crazy as Jimin, J-Hope twin in stunning grey Dior outfits and reunite at Paris Fashion Week

Ever since they announced going on a hiatus, the members of the South Korean boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys — RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) have not given fans or BTS Army a moment's rest as they wrapped up the World Expo concert in Busan that debuted a performance of "Run BTS" to pursue more solo endeavours beginning with Hobi's solo album followed by his headlining Lollapalooza set, Jin's collaboration with Coldplay before enlisting for his mandatory military service, Jung Kook's official single for the last year's football World Cup, RM's solo album ‘Indigo’ and Jimin and Suga being signed as ambassadors for Dior and Valentino respectively this January. Read more…

