Morning briefing: Army officers attacked, friend raped; Kolkata rape victim's father accuses Mamata of cover-up, & more

Two young Indian Army officers were beaten and one of their two women friends was allegedly raped by unidentified men when the four were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday. Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, who were undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with their two female friends. Dig deeper. The Army officers, who were undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with their two female friends.(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The father of a junior doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, have accused the West Bengal government of attempting to cover up the truth, alleging that both the hospital and the department conspired to hide the real circumstances and expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation. He said the condition she was found in clearly showed the nature of the crime. “Imagine being surrounded by doctors and police, who are supposed to be experts, and yet we were told she apparently committed suicide,” the father said. Dig deeper.

It took Travis Head seven balls to hit his first boundary - an off drive off Jofra Archer - in the first T20I against England in Southampton. But once he did, there was no stopping him. One boundary followed another and all of a sudden, Head, from being 3 off 6 balls, raced to 15 off 10 balls as he hit Archer for three fours in four balls in the third over of the match. However, Head reserved his best for Sam Curran, smashing the England all-rounder for three fours and as many sixes to collect 30 runs in the fifth over of the match. Dig deeper.

Stand-up comedian-actor Vir Das will host the 2024 International Emmys. Taking to Instagram, Vir shared the news with his fans and followers. In his post, he shared a photo of himself. He also posted a screenshot of a news article. He is the first Indian who will host this prestigious event. Sharing the post, Vir wrote, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host (Nationa flag and folding hands emojis). I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!” Dig deeper.

An influencer’s video claiming that a stranger shamed her publicly in Bengaluru for wearing shorts has divided social media users. While most condemned the elderly woman for harassing the influencer, a few showed their support for her. Tanny Bhattacharjee shared the video with a question. “What do you think is the problem? I don’t know what’s happening.” The clip captures a woman screaming in her native language. A text insert reading “Woman against woman” also appears on the screen. Dig deeper.