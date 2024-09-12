‘Woman against woman’: Elderly person screams, harasses influencer for wearing shorts in Bengaluru

An influencer’s video claiming that a stranger shamed her publicly in Bengaluru for wearing shorts has divided social media users. While most condemned the elderly woman for harassing the influencer, a few showed their support for her. The image shows an elderly Bengaluru woman who allegedly tried shaming an influencer for wearing shorts. (Instagram/@fit_and_fabb)

Tanny Bhattacharjee shared the video with a question. “What do you think is the problem? I don’t know what’s happening.” The clip captures a woman screaming in her native language. A text insert reading “Woman against woman” also appears on the screen.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has gone viral with over 1.7 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users think of this viral video?

“Shorts have nothing to do with society. It's your mentality. Btw, why is aunty wearing a saree with a crop top showing her stomach,” wrote an Instagram user. Another posted, “Bengaluru is going backwards.”

While some supported the elderly woman, others advised Bhattacharjee to ignore her. A few also claimed that it was all for making a reel. The original poster replied to these comments and commented, “I totally agree about ignoring her and we did ignore her and started walking towards the car parking. Then she started to follow us, started shouting in public, stopped other vehicles to show me in my shorts (legs) to other men. FYI -I was not creating any content there. I (sic) was on my way back to the car and she kept doing this just because I wore shorts?”

Tanny Bhattacharjee’s Instagram bio says she is a yoga instructor. With more than 1,200 posts, she has over 1.2 lakh followers. She regularly shares videos of herself performing yoga or participating in events related to this ancient spiritual discipline.

