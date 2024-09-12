‘I can’t sleep’: Kolkata rape-murder victim's father accuses Mamata Banerjee of diverting issue

The father of a junior doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, have accused the West Bengal government of attempting to cover up the truth, alleging that both the hospital and the department conspired to hide the real circumstances and expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation. Doctors display placards during a protest dharna over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident in Kolkata.(PTI)

Over a month after his daughter's death, the father is still upset about the unanswered questions around what happened. “I can’t sleep, several questions have been bothering us. Who will answer them and when, if the government itself is only trying to underplay the incident and hide things. Why should I not feel a conspiracy after this?” The Indian Express quoted the father as saying in its report.

He said the condition she was found in clearly showed the nature of the crime. “Imagine being surrounded by doctors and police, who are supposed to be experts, and yet we were told she apparently committed suicide,” the father said.

The victim's family also claimed that the government is using the Durga Puja festivities to distract attention from the case by focusing on the celebrations.

"After a month of our daughter’s death, the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee), is trying to divert attention from the case by urging everyone to return to festivities. This is a deliberate ploy to deflect scrutiny from the investigation,” the father said in the interview.

The family also said the Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the probe has indicated potential evidence tampering.

“There are more than one person involved, I expect the CBI to book people who are part of larger conspiracy. The college principal, her department people, they are involved," said victim's father.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said it continues to face roadblocks to conclude the probe and connect all the dots that led to the brutal crime.