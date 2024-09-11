Kolkata rape-murder victim's father breaks down, slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘If someone celebrates Durga Puja…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The father of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has voiced his dissatisfaction with how West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has managed the case. The father of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. (ANI)

The father of the victim also reacted to Mamata Banerjee's appeal to the public to shift their focus from protests to Durga Puja festivities.

“We think no one will celebrate Durga Puja this year. If someone celebrates, they will not be celebrating with happiness because all the people of Bengal and the country consider my daughter their daughter,” the father told news agency ANI as he turned emotional.

The father's reaction come a day after the victim's mother called out Mamata Banerjee for her “insensitive” statement.

"We used to celebrate Durga Puja with our daughter, but we will never celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come. Her remarks are insensitive," India Today quoted the victim's mother as saying. “Let her return our daughter. Would she have said the same had this happened in her family?" she said.

She also accused Mamata Banerjee of attempting to suppress the protests demanding justice for her daughter.

“The lamp at my home has gone out forever,” she added. “They throttled my daughter to death. They are now trying to throttle the demand for justice.”

The father alleged that the Bengal chief minister did not do any work in the case. “They have only arrested Sanjay Roy in the case… We have been saying this since starting that a person from the department involved in this,” the trainee doctor's father said.

Banerjee's plea to "return to festivities" came amid ongoing protests across West Bengal and beyond, which have been ongoing for a month. The protests, led by junior doctors and supported by the public, have been demanding swift justice for the doctor who was found semi-naked and brutally murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Banerjee claimed that the protests were causing disruptions and called for calm and a return to normal life.

“I request you to return to festivities and let the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complete the investigation at the earliest,” she said during a meeting at the state secretariat on Monday.

Meanwhile, protesting junior doctors in West Bengal defied a Supreme Court order, asking them to resume work by 5pm on Tuesday, and said they would continue with their protest till their demands were fulfilled and the rape and murder victim of the RG Kar Hospital was given justice.

As the medicos continued to protest for the 32nd day on Tuesday, demanding the removal of the Kolkata Police commissioner and several top state health department officials, the state government said Mamata Banerjee has written to the protesters, inviting them for a meeting at the secretariat to resolve the impasse over the incident.

However, the protesting doctors said the mail for the meeting was from the state health secretary, whose resignation they were seeking, and termed it as "insulting". They also said that restricting the number of representatives to attend the meeting to 10 was "humiliating".

(With inputs from agencies)