‘Return our daughter first’: Kolkata doctor's mother slams Mamata Banerjee's Durga Puja remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Durga Puja festivities were met with sharp criticism from the family of Kolkata rape and murder victim.



The mother of the trainee doctor who was brutally raped inside the RG Kar Medical College, slammed Banerjee for asking the public to shift their focus from the protests to Durga Puja. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

Dubbing the chief minister's remarks as insensitive, the doctor's mother said, “Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself. But Durga Puja will never be celebrated in my house again. The light in my home is out.”

“How can I ask people to return to the festival? Let her return our daughter first. If such an incident had happened in the Chief Minister's family, would she have said this?,” the victim's mother told ANI.

This comes after CM Mamata Banerjee encouraged people to "return to festivities" as Durga Puja nears and urged junior doctors to resume their duties as soon as possible.

The victim's mother also refuted Mamata Banerjee's claim of not offering any money to the family of the doctor after her death.

"The chief minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The CM told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in our daughter's memory. I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice," the victim's mother told ANI.

She further asserted that her family will continue their movement until justice is served.

The victim's cousin also said that Mamata Banerjee personally offered financial compensation to the family. "The chief minister herself offered financial compensation. She denied that money was offered by the police. I'm still saying with responsibility that the chief minister offered money," the cousin said.

On August 9, the body of a postgraduate doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College. The autopsy reports showed that she had been raped and murdered.

The family of the doctor claimed that the Kolkata Police and the chief minister tried to offer them money after the victim's body was handed over to them, an allegation that the state government has denied.

(With inputs from ANI)