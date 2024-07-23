Mamata Banerjee hikes Durga Puja grant for clubs to 85,000; assures 1L next year

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday increased the state grant, for community clubs that organise Durga Puja across Bengal, from ₹70,000 to ₹85,000 each, with an assurance of ₹1 lakh next year. A view of an idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal. (HT File Photo)

With around 40,000 Durga pujas held by community clubs across the state, including around 3,000 in Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will be spending at least ₹340 crore this year for the most anticipated festival of Bengalis.

“Till last year, we gave ₹70,000 to each club. This year, we are increasing the amount to ₹85,000. Next year, we will increase the grant to ₹1 lakh. I am announcing this in advance,” Banerjee said at a Kolkata auditorium during a meeting with puja committee members and government officials.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2024-25, the CM announced that the clubs will continue to enjoy full exemption on all government fees like before and the subsidy on electricity bills will be increased from the existing 66% to 75%.

“We did not get anything in today’s Budget. But we always try our best to be with the people. What more can a poor government do,” Banerjee said.

TMC leaders said the decision to increase the grant for Durga Puja organisers was taken during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

Banerjee, meanwhile, stressed on the safety measures that should be taken during the festival in October.

“The police and puja organisers must ensure multiple entry and exit points for the crowd at every venue. Quick response teams must be placed everywhere. There should not be any commotion. Organisers found responsible for stalling traffic or causing inconvenience will be blacklisted,” Banerjee said.

UNESCO added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021, giving international recognition to the biggest religious festival of the state.

The CM’s decision to hike the state’s financial assistance to the clubs to ₹70,000 in 2023 triggered a row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that she was misusing public funds to secure votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The amount was ₹60,000 in 2022. In 2018, when Banerjee started the assistance scheme, the amount was ₹10,000.

No Bengal BJP leader commented on the increased grant till Tuesday evening.