Morning briefing: BJP's surprise candidate from West Bengal, JNU gets first Dalit president since 1996; all latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, with a particular focus on West Bengal. Notably, the list features 19 new candidates from the state, including a survivor of the Sandeshkhali violence. Among the surprises is the nomination of Rekha Patra from Basirhat, a resident of Sandeshkhali, who gained prominence for her role in protesting against alleged sexual assault by three expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders—Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra, and Uttam Sardar—all of whom are now in custody. Patra's selection underscores the BJP's strategic positioning in West Bengal and its engagement with local issues. Dig deeper. BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

In the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union elections held after a four-year hiatus, a united Left coalition emerged victorious, securing all four central positions—president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary—defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhananjay, a PhD student hailing from Bihar, clinched the presidency. The alliance comprised groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), highlighting a significant win for Left-backed factions against the RSS-supported ABVP. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In his debut match as captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya witnessed a dramatic turn of events as the team failed to chase down 43 runs required off the last five overs against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Despite having seven wickets in hand and Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma in form, Mumbai Indians were in a commanding position. However, the match took a surprising turn as Gujarat Titans staged a remarkable comeback, leading to Mumbai Indians losing six wickets for 38 runs and ultimately losing by six runs, marking a disappointing start to their IPL campaign. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Randeep Hooda's directorial venture, "Swatantra Veer Savarkar," has shown promising performance at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film, which revolves around the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has accumulated approximately ₹6 crore in India so far. The movie opened with earnings of ₹1.05 crore on its first day, followed by ₹2.25 crore on day two. On its third day, it garnered an estimated ₹2.60 crore nett. With a total of ₹5.90 crore nett in India, the film released on March 22 in both Hindi and Marathi languages. Dig deeper.

Health and lifestyle

Delhi is embracing the vibrant spirit of Holi with the blossoming of amaltas, semal flowers, red roses, and marigolds adding to the colorful Delhiscape. Residents are eagerly preparing for the festival by utilizing these natural treasures to create eco-friendly colors. Monica Kapoor, a homemaker from IP Extension, shares her tradition of collecting fallen flowers, particularly semal and hibiscus, with her seven-year-old daughter in Sanjay Van. These flowers serve as a sustainable solution for making natural gulaal, especially beneficial for those with sensitive skin wary of chemical-laden Holi colors. Kapoor's initiative reflects a growing trend of prioritizing eco-conscious celebrations, ensuring a delightful and skin-friendly Holi experience. Dig deeper.