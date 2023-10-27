Morning briefing: ‘Cream of navy’ face death penalty in Qatar; TMC minister arrested in ‘ration scam’; all latest news

The seven former Indian Navy officers sentenced to death in Qatar were accomplished professionals with remarkable careers. One of them received the President's gold medal for excellence at the naval academy and later instructed at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Tamil Nadu. Another served as a fighter controller and navigating officer on INS Viraat, an aircraft carrier. A third received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the first Indian armed forces member to be honored with this top award for NRIs/Persons of Indian Origin. These officers were commended for their dedicated service to the navy and the nation, according to Captain DK Sharma, a former navy spokesperson who had worked with five of them. The eighth individual sentenced to death was a sailor. Dig deeper

Commander Purnendu Tiwari (retd) was conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award by the President in January 2019 for enhancing India’s image abroad. (HT )

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick following a search at his residence in Kolkata's Salt Lake. The arrest is related to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state. The ED issued a statement confirming the arrest, citing a corruption case linked to ration distribution. This development underscores the ongoing investigations into corruption cases and the political implications in West Bengal, a state known for its contentious political landscape.

The Latest News

The mother of a 6-year-old Illinois boy who was stabbed in a hate crime is pleading for justice, asking, "How can you live without justice?" The boy was attacked in a horrific incident, and the family is seeking accountability for the crime. This case highlights the urgent need for justice in addressing hate crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals.

A man pranked his friend with the Jolochip challenge, and the outcome of the prank is yet to be revealed, creating intrigue about the consequences of this humorous or daring challenge.

India News

The BJP accuses the Congress of spreading falsehoods regarding Priyanka Gandhi's comment about a " ₹21" remark aimed at PM Modi, suggesting that the opposition party is engaging in misleading rhetoric and political maneuvering.

Concerns have been raised after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against film reviewers in Kerala. This incident has sparked worries about freedom of expression and the potential impact on the film industry and journalism in the state.

Global Matters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to testify in the US Google antitrust trial next week. His testimony is expected to provide insights into the company's practices and its position in the ongoing antitrust case.

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has passed away at the age of 68 due to a heart attack. His death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Chinese politics and government leadership.

Entertainment Focus

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, known for her connection to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently discussed her jail experience, describing it as "frustrating." Rhea spent nearly six weeks in Byculla jail after her arrest. She noted that despite the challenging circumstances, she found some of the happiest people in jail. She explained that being in prison, where individuals are considered unfit for society, shattered preconceived notions about herself. Rhea emphasized that she was in an under-trial prison where everyone was presumed innocent until proven guilty, shedding light on her perspective on the experience.

Lifestyle and Health

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a striking appearance in the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. The couple donned coordinated all-black outfits, with Ranveer in a silk shirt and black pants, and Deepika in a stunning bodycon dress featuring a sensational cut-out design. Deepika's stylish look garnered significant attention, prompting inquiries about its cost and availability. Fans eager to replicate her ensemble can look forward to discovering the price details and where to acquire it for their own wardrobes.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

