Morning briefing: Hemant Soren reacts after ED arrest; Cong's dig after RBI's Paytm Payments Bank order, and more news

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case on Wednesday, said that he would “not accept defeat”. In his first reaction after the arrest, Soren said, “It's a break. Life is a great battle. I have fought every moment, I will fight every moment. But I will not beg for compromise.” Soren was arrested just 48 hours after the federal agency had meticulously organized an operation to apprehend the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader in Delhi. Dig deeper Hemant Soren reacts after ED arrest(HT_PRINT)

The Congress on Thursday took a dig at the PM Modi-led ruling government over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive to Paytm Payments Bank, saying that it would have the most significant impact on the common man. Attributing it to the failure of the Narendra Modi government to keep a check on a ‘company with Chinese links', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Why has a firm with Chinese links — at one point with 31 per cent Chinese ownership and Chinese investment of more than ₹7000 crore—which has previously been penalised by the RBI for noncompliance in 2022, not been kept under stricter monitoring?” Dig deeper

Several web series including Aarya Antim Vaar, The Indrani Mukerjea Story and Avatar: The Last Airbender are set to release in February across various OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Killer Paradox and Mr & Mrs Smith, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in February. Dig deeper

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, who is the brand ambassador for the all-new Lakmé Glycolic Illuminate Collection, has once again captured the spotlight with her divine pictures from the Lakme event. Several videos and pictures show the actor donning a strapless corset blouse and a bodycon skirt which is the perfect sartorial pick for date nights with your beau or a night out with your girlfriends. Dig deeper

Sarfaraz Khan's maiden call-up to the Indian Test team has been the big news ever since the squad was announced for the hosts' second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The 30-year-old was on the bench for the match with Rahul playing in Kohli's No.4 position. With Rahul also ruled out, the slot will have to be filled by either Sarfaraz or Patidar. South Africa great AB de Villiers said that the inclusion of Sarfaraz is very exciting simply because of the Mumbai batter's extraordinary record in first class cricket thus far. Dig deeper

