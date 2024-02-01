Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, thunderstorms hit capital for 2nd day; IMD predicts more showers

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday witnessed unexpected rainfall accompanied by thundershowers for the second straight day amid harsh winter conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers through the day. Delhi-NCR weather update(Hindustan Times)

According to the weather department, the national capital is likely to see moderate-intensity rain with thundershowers over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR. The areas include - Narela, Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Mahrauli, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida.

The downpour that began on Wednesday morning led to several road blockages and waterlogging in some areas across the national capital, causing inconvenience to the people. Several trains and flights have also been delayed owing to the bad weather conditions.

The unexpected rainfall is due to the influence of two western disturbances, the IMD said on Wednesday. “One patch is moving across Delhi and is currently giving light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds…Another patch is moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar (Haryana) towards Delhi, this may give another spell of light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds,” it said.

Other regions to witness rainfall

Meanwhile, apart from the national capital, several other nearby areas are also likely to witness similar downpours on Thursday. “Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over Rajaund, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Bahajoi (UP) Bhiwari (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Moradabad, Rampur, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, and Mathura (UP) during the next two hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin.