Delhi receives light rainfall after dense fog engulfs city in morning

Delhi experienced light rainfall on Wednesday, with the weather forecast indicating an upcoming thunderstorm accompanied by brisk winds at 30-40 kmph after dense fog engulfed the national capital in the morning. A minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city, slightly below the seasonal average. Commuters during a sudden spell of rain at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

Areas in Central Delhi, including Connaught Place, witnessed a brief spell of rain. The weather office has predicted light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds later in the evening or night, offering a potential improvement to the foggy weather in the capital.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the INA market area was captured experiencing a spell of rain, with the roads appearing slightly inundated by the rainwater. Despite the cold weather, commuters were observed navigating the drizzle.

PTI reported citing officials that a layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning, hampering the flight and train operations.

At 6.30 am, the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported zero visibility due to dense fog, persisting until 9 am, the PTI report said. According to an official, bad weather led to diverting at least three flights at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning. Additionally, as mentioned by another official, numerous trains faced delays because of the extremely dense fog.

Weather variations are anticipated to persist until February 3 due to a western disturbance, with additional alterations expected thereafter, as mentioned by a senior official.

According to official data until Tuesday, the average maximum temperature in Delhi for this month until January 30 is 17.7 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest in 13 years.