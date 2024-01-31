 Delhi receives light rainfall after dense fog engulfs city in morning | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi receives light rainfall after dense fog engulfs city in morning

Delhi receives light rainfall after dense fog engulfs city in morning

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Delhi: Weather variations are anticipated to persist till February 3 due to a western disturbance, with additional alterations expected thereafter.

Delhi experienced light rainfall on Wednesday, with the weather forecast indicating an upcoming thunderstorm accompanied by brisk winds at 30-40 kmph after dense fog engulfed the national capital in the morning. A minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city, slightly below the seasonal average.

Commuters during a sudden spell of rain at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)
Commuters during a sudden spell of rain at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

Areas in Central Delhi, including Connaught Place, witnessed a brief spell of rain. The weather office has predicted light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds later in the evening or night, offering a potential improvement to the foggy weather in the capital.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the INA market area was captured experiencing a spell of rain, with the roads appearing slightly inundated by the rainwater. Despite the cold weather, commuters were observed navigating the drizzle.

PTI reported citing officials that a layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning, hampering the flight and train operations.

At 6.30 am, the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported zero visibility due to dense fog, persisting until 9 am, the PTI report said. According to an official, bad weather led to diverting at least three flights at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning. Additionally, as mentioned by another official, numerous trains faced delays because of the extremely dense fog.

Weather variations are anticipated to persist until February 3 due to a western disturbance, with additional alterations expected thereafter, as mentioned by a senior official.

According to official data until Tuesday, the average maximum temperature in Delhi for this month until January 30 is 17.7 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest in 13 years.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

