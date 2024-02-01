February 2024 upcoming web series: Aarya Antim Vaar, Killer Paradox, The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth and more

In February 2024, several web series, including Aarya Antim Vaar, The Indrani Mukerjea Story and Avatar: The Last Airbender, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Killer Paradox and Mr & Mrs Smith, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in February. (Also Read | Aarya Antim Vaar trailer: Sushmita Sen faces a menacing Ila Arun, may sacrifice herself for sake of her kids. Watch) Stills from Aarya Antim Vaar, The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth and Killer Paradox.

1) Aarya 3

The second part of Aarya season three is set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9. Titled Aarya: Antim Vaar, the remaining half of the crime drama will see Sushmita Sen's titular character head for the ultimate showdown as she navigates family and business matters. The show is created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India. Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan also round out the cast of the show.

2) The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Netflix has announced the release date of the upcoming docu-series. The project will be out on February 23. The docu-series revolves around the infamous case of Indrani Mukerjea, the former CEO of INX Media, who made headlines in 2015 for her alleged involvement in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Shaana Levy and Uraaz have directed the docu-series, which will feature interviews of Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers. The series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story.

3) The New Look

The new historical drama series will debut on Apple TV+. It stars Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close starring alongside. The series is created by Todd A Kessler. The gripping 10-episode drama series premieres globally on February 14. In the show, Ben stars as Christian Dior and Juliette as Coco Chanel. The New Look centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on February 14 followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

4) Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

The highly anticipated four-part documentary event will air on Apple TV+ from February 21. In this, Messi will tell the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage.

5) Avatar: The Last Airbender

The live-action series arrives on February 22 only on Netflix. To save the world, Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Zuko (Dallas Liu) must try to stop Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and the Fire Nation’s destructive quest for power. The ten-episode series has been directed by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbarr Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been produced by Jabbar, Michael, Albert Kim, Marc David Aplert, Lindsey Liberatore, and Dan Lin. The show also stars Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Yvonne Chapman, Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang, and James Sie.

6) Mr & Mrs Smith

The season one of the show premieres on Prime Video on February 2. The show stars Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano and Alexander Skarsgard among others. It has been created by Francesca Sloane and Donald. The description of the show read, "Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?"

7) Killer Paradox

The nine episode will release on February 9 on Netflix. In the show, Choi Woo Sik plays the role of college student Lee Tang who accidentally kills a customer while working part-time at a convenience store. Later, he learns that the person was a serial killer responsible for heinous crimes against innocent people. Lee Tang discovers that he has a unique ability to sense bad souls. He then embarks on a new mission as he tries to use the most of his gifted power.

