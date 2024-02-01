 ‘UN aid infiltrated by Hamas’: Netanyahu as countries stop funding for Gaza | World News - Hindustan Times
‘UN aid infiltrated by Hamas’: Israel's Netanyahu as countries stop funding for Gaza

AFP |
Feb 01, 2024 05:45 AM IST

Netanyahu's comments came as UNRWA said it is "extremely important" to conduct an independent investigation into Israeli allegations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees had been "totally infiltrated" by Hamas, after several countries suspended funding over Israeli claims 12 UNRWA staffers participated in the October 7 attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters)

"UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas," Netanyahu told a meeting of UN ambassadors in Jerusalem, adding that "we need to get other UN agencies and other aid agencies replacing UNRWA".

Netanyahu's comments came as UNRWA said it is "extremely important" to conduct an independent investigation into Israeli allegations that 12 of its employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

Following these allegations important donors -- among them Britain, Germany, Japan and the United States -- have announced their suspension of aid to UNRWA.

"It (UNRWA) has been in the service of Hamas, in its schools and many other things," Netanyahu said at the meeting, video footage of which was released by the government press office.

“I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid. We need such a body today in Gaza, but UNRWA is not that body.”

