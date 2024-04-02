Morning briefing: India’s defence exports grew 32.5%; SC's notice to ECI on plea to count all VVPAT slips, and more

India’s defence exports grew 32.5% this fiscal and crossed the ₹21,000-crore mark for the first time as the country remains focussed on boosting the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as well as military exports, the defence ministry said on Monday. “Defence exports have touched a record ₹21,083 crore (approx. US$ 2.63 billion) in the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, a growth of 32.5% over the last fiscal when the figure was ₹15,920 crore. The recent figures indicate that the defence exports have grown 31 times in the last 10 years as compared to FY 2013-14,” the ministry said in a statement. Dig deeper India produces a raft of weapons and systems including the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), different types of helicopters, warships, tanks, artillery guns, warships, missiles, rockets, a variety of military vehicles and ammunition.(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP-led central government on a petition seeking the complete counting of all Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips in the general elections. A bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the ECI, while taking note of the petitions filed by activist Arun Kumar Agrawal and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), news agency ANI reported. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Google to purge billions of files with personal data in Chrome privacy case: All you need to know Dig deeper

Now you can use ChatGPT without an account: ‘Anyone curious should…’ Dig deeper

India News

‘Pick your battles’: CJI Chandrachud tells probe agencies; lauds new criminal laws Dig deeper

‘Is Sunita Kejriwal new Delhi CM?': BJP's Bansuri Swaraj attacks AAP Dig deeper

Global Matters

Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case; clears path for appeal and asset protection Dig deeper

North Korea fires ballistic missile into the sea of Japan, claims Seoul Dig deeper

Sports Goings

It's tough being Hardik Pandya. Now more than ever. His team is losing, and he sure isn't winning fans around the world. In fact, if anything, the clattering of boos towards the Mumbai Indians captain is only growing wherever he goes. After being jeered in Ahmedabad and then Hyderabad, it was Hardik's turn to face the heat from his very own – the Wankhede crowd – as MI played their first home match of the IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals. Hardik's homecoming on Monday was spoiled not just by a comprehensive defeat to the Royals but by experiencing the hostility of the very vocal crowd, who did not pass a single opportunity to let Pandya know what they felt about him. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vijay Deverakonda wants directors to ‘warm up’ before they can think of casting him in the lead part. The actor said that he is not interested in working with first-time directors in a new interview with Indiaglitz, during promotions of his upcoming film Family Star. During the interview, Vijay said, “No, I don’t work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old. It’s a huge challenge to handle things when you come straight onto a set. There will be a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale. When they do one film, it will help them get into the groove. It’s like having a practice match and warm-up.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the success of her recently released film, Crew, last night with her girl gang. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat met at Kareena's residence in Mumbai. Karisma shared pictures from their night-in on social media, and their outfits for the pyjama party will serve as a sartorial inspiration to upgrade your closet with statement-making casual looks. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon