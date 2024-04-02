‘Is Sunita Kejriwal new Delhi CM?': BJP's Bansuri Swaraj attacks AAP

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday after a court extended Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate custody, asking if Sunita Kejriwal will “officially” take over as the new CM of the national capital. BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The attack came after Sunita Kejriwal said the people of Delhi will respond to "dictatorship".

Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary and the party's candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at the INDIA bloc for trying to “mislead” people of the national capital. She called the Opposition's rally in the Ramlila Maidan on March 31 “a flop show”.

Bansuri Swaraj asked the party to clarify if Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal "is now officially the chief minister because she is using the Delhi chief minister's chair to give the media messages".

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month in connection with the liquor policy case. Since then, his wife Sunita Kejriwal has read out several messages by the AAP chief. The BJP claims she will become the chief minister of Delhi.

The AAP should also tell why its leaders are being denied bail by the courts in the "liquor scam" case, Swaraj said.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar slammed the comments made by Bansuri Swaraj, saying that BJP has been left “utterly shaken” by the “overwhelming public support” for Kejriwal and the party at the rally on Sunday.

Kejriwal playing the ‘victim card’, says Swaraj

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the only reason why Arvind Kejriwal skipped nine ED summonses and did not appear before the agency for questioning until elections are announced was so that he could play "victim card" after his arrest.

She also claimed that at the INDIA bloc's Ramlila ground rally on Sunday, most of the chairs were empty when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was giving a speech, indicating that the rally did not receive public support.

Bansuri further said that Trinamool Congress, AAP and other left parties in the INDIA bloc are “deceiving” Congress as the grand old party did not get a single seat in the states ruled by them.

However, AAP's Kakkar retorted that the INDIA bloc stood "resolutely united" against the "rampant dictatorship" that has "thoroughly unsettled" the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)