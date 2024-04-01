'Arvind Kejriwal didn't share passwords': 10 takeaways from ED's remand application

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate custody was today extended till April 15. He was arrested last month in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Enforcement Directorate team leaves with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from ED office to Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Enforcement Directorate claimed in its remand application that Arvind Kejriwal was misleading the agency. It said it was still investigating the chief minister's role in the scam.

Here's what ED told the court after Arvind Kejriwal's questioning: