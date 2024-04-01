10 key takeaways from Arvind Kejriwal's court hearing in liquor policy case

A Delhi court on Monday remanded chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi.(PTI)

He was brought to Tihar Jail in the evening, where he will be lodged in Jail number 2, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.

The agency has already arrested at least 14 top AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in connection with the case.

Here's what all happened during the hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's case: