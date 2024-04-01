10 key takeaways from Arvind Kejriwal's court hearing in liquor policy case
Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
A Delhi court on Monday remanded chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
He was brought to Tihar Jail in the evening, where he will be lodged in Jail number 2, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case.
The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.
The agency has already arrested at least 14 top AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in connection with the case.
Here's what all happened during the hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's case:
- Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody came to an end.
- As he was being produced at the court, Kejriwal on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying: “What PM is doing is not good for the country.”
- During the hearing, additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has been “non-cooperative” during the custody and has been “evasive” in his answers.
- "He has deliberately not given passwords to the electronic devices," Raju told the court.
- The ED also told the court that Arvind Kejriwal has named Delhi minister Atishi during interrogation.
- "Arvind Kejriwal's conduct has been totally non-cooperative and he has tried to mislead the interrogation. He said Vijay Nair does not report to me but to Atishi. Kejriwal is not sharing the password for his phone," SV Raju said.
- Having noted the submissions, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Monday decided to send Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15.
- Meanwhile, the court also directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Arvind Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books, reported ANI.
- The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.
- Kejriwal, through his lawyers, also moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Neerja Chaudhary's “How Prime Minister Decided”.
