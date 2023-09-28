Morning briefing: Jaishankar to meet Blinken amid Canada row, Bidhuri's election duty; and all the latest news

Indian External affairs minister S Jaishankar will be meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between India and Canada. The duo has already met during the Quad ministerial meeting where foreign ministers of Japan and Australia were also in attendance. The Canada issue did not come up at that meeting as it was not a bilateral meeting, State Department spokesperson Mathew Millers said. "We’ve made clear, we’ve raised this; we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on this and encouraged them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, and we continue to encourage them to cooperate," the spokesperson said. Dig deeper

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar delivers the national statement at the United Nations General Assembly session, in New York,(S Jaishankar Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on India-Canada row: ‘Foreign operations not part of government policy’: S Jaishankar in US

'Credible evidence' India involved in Nijjar killing: Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh

Opposition leaders took a dig at BJP after the latter gave the election duty in Rajasthan's Tonk to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was issued a showcause notice by the party after he abused BSP's Muslim MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Opposition leaders said giving responsibility of the election in-charge amid the storm over his comments on Danish Ali only shows Bidhuri is being rewarded for his action. Ramesh Bidhuri's comments on Danish Ali drew flak and defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for the comments. The BJP too did not delay taking action against the controversial MP issuing a showcause notice to him. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Ramesh Bidhuri: On remarks in Parliament, Danish Ali alleges BJP top leadership of approving Bidhuri's derogatory remarks

BSP MP seeks action against Nishikant Dubey: ‘Verbal lynching inside, now trying outside'

The Latest News

'Are there no heights his hair won't reach?': Netizens troll Vivek Ramaswamy over his ‘bouffant’ hair during GOP debate Dig deeper

IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, Thane; ‘orange’ alert in Ratnagiri today Dig deeper

India News

BJP central leadership steps in to mend ties with AIADMK after the latter left the BJP-led NDA, accusing the saffron party's Tamil Nadu leadership of ‘disrespecting’ AIADMK's leaders. Dig deeper

Underwater swarm drones part of navy’s indigenisation push Dig deeper

Global Matters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Donald Trump 'missing in action’: DeSantis slams ex-President as Republicans hold second debate Dig deeper

North Korea amends constitution to enshrine nuclear ambitions Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner has been reported living in an apartment in New York amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband-singer Joe Jonas. According to Page Six, it is owned by singer Taylor Swift who has loaned it to Sophie. Several pictures of Sophie along with her daughters outside the building emerged online. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Chinese singer and South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN's The8 aka Xu Minghao aces timeless elegance, rebellious attitude in see-through shirt, black nail paint at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week. The ultra-bling glittering and exuberant event was held near the Eiffel Tower that saw models in unabashed primary colours, shiny vinyl-style materials, elaborate flower arrangements, razor-sharp heels, rose-print tops, mini-skirts, demure smoking jackets, little black dresses and a selection of polka-dot outfits but it was The8 who, in his combination of timeless elegance and rebellious attitude with see-through shirt and black nail paint, stole all the limelight as the main event. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON