Morning briefing: Kovind panel to submit simultaneous polls report; JD(S) on seat-sharing deal, and more

The Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level committee studying simultaneous national and assembly elections is poised to submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, after five months of deliberation. The committee, likely to propose simultaneous polls in 2029, will address procedural and logistical concerns. It emphasizes extensive stakeholder consultations, incorporating recommendations from 15th finance commission chair NK Singh and IMF’s Prachi Mishra on economic viability. Utilizing data from past elections, the report argues for the feasibility of simultaneous polls, emphasizing potential benefits such as reduced expenses and enhanced governance. While the BJP and allied parties endorse the idea, opposition parties like Congress, RJD, TMC, and others remain skeptical, citing constitutional and logistical challenges. Dig deeper Former president Ramnath Kovind (File Photo)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy disclosed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has agreed to allocate three seats to the regional party for the upcoming elections. The decision, reached in discussions with BJP leaders, assigns JD(S) to contest in Hassan, Kolar, and Mandya constituencies. Kumaraswamy cited resource limitations for not pursuing additional seats, emphasizing his party's endurance under his leadership for 17 years. While JD(S) has nominated Prajwal Revanna for Hassan, discussions are ongoing for candidates in Mandya and Kolar. Despite their alliance in Karnataka and formal inclusion in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), official confirmation of seat allocation is pending from both parties. JD(S) asserts its resilience despite setbacks, referencing past electoral defeats and expressing optimism for the upcoming polls. Dig deeper

Teacher forcing girl to accept flowers sexual harassment: Supreme Court Dig deeper

BJP's Lok Sabha election candidates list: 21% sitting MPs dropped from respective constituencies Dig deeper

Congress’ NARI NYAY plan highlights party’s ambition ahead of Lok Sabha polls Dig deeper

Cots, LCDs, 24x7 kitchen: Farmers at Shambhu prepared for a long haul Dig deeper

UK to ban foreign state ownership of British newspapers Dig deeper

Israel plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive Dig deeper

Sunil Gavaskar praised Rahul Dravid and his support staff for India's success against England, but Dravid acknowledged the crucial role of the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar's team advocated for young talents like Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, despite initial skepticism from the management. Jurel's solid debut performance and Padikkal's crucial innings validated Agarkar's selections. Agarkar's tenure has seen bold decisions and a focus on talent identification, reshaping India's squad alongside Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. With the T20 World Cup approaching, Agarkar's influence in final squad selection is paramount, with emphasis on performance beyond the IPL. Dig deeper

During English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's visit to India, he caught up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, delighting fans with a video shared on Instagram. Set to the song "Deewangi Deewangi" from the film "Om Shanti Om," the video showed Ed and Shah Rukh recreating the actor's signature pose, ending with a hug and a kiss. Farah Khan, director of "Om Shanti Om," expressed her joy, while fans celebrated the duo's camaraderie. Ed also met singer Armaan Malik, learning dance moves to "Butta Bomma" from the film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Ayushmann Khurrana gifted Ed homemade sweets and expressed admiration for the artist. Ed's visit coincides with his performance in Mumbai as part of his tour, where he'll be joined by singer Prateek Kuhad. Dig deeper

