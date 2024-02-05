Morning briefing: Maldives' opposition parties to boycott President's address; Yellow alert for Delhi; all latest news

The two main opposition parties of the Maldives, the Maldivian Democratic Party and The Democrats Party will not attend President Mohamed Muizzu's statement in the parliament today, the country's media reported. This came days after the two parties slammed Muizzu's anti-India pivot. The majority-holding MDP hasn't yet disclosed the purpose of the boycott of Mohamed Muizzu's presidential address. However, the Democrats said they would abstain from the meeting because of the re-appointment of three ministers who had been rejected by the parliament. Dig Deeper Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (ANI)

A fresh western disturbance brought havoc to the hills on Sunday, caking large swathes of northwestern India in snow, and effectively blocking off Srinagar from the rest of the country, as the precipitation cut off roads and grounded flights. Delhi, meanwhile, woke up to another unusually damp and gloomy February morning after an overnight spell of showers, even as the weather office issued a yellow alert, warning that a dense fog may blanket the city early on Monday. Dig Deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

India News

Bihar govt dissolves 4 key panels formed by previous regime

Congress now shifts MLAs from Bihar to Hyderabad

Latest News

Champai Soren to face floor test today, BJP says Jharkhand's ruling alliance not confident: Top Updates

Canada to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank for inciting violence

Global News

Dearborn Michigan on the edge after WSJ names it America's jihad capital, here's why

New party, face of Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's banned group, to participate in Pakistan general election

Entertainment Focus

Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Luminaries of the music business gather at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to hand out the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). SZA leads with nine nominations. Victoria Monét and Boygenius aren’t far behind.

Will Taylor Swift win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2024? It would be her fourth win in this category – the most by any primary artist, ever, breaking her current tie with music legends Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon. Still, Olivia Rodrigo is also a Grammy darling, with three statuettes to her name, including Best New Artist in 2022. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will host the biggest clash in world football - the World Cup final - as organisers FIFA announced the match schedule for the 2026 edition of the showpiece event on Monday. With 104 games and 48 teams set to battle for the iconic trophy, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece. Co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup will be played across 16 host cities in three countries. Dig Deeper