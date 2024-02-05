Champai Soren to face floor test today, BJP says Jharkhand's ruling alliance not confident: Top Updates

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren will prove his majority in the assembly through a floor test at 11 am today. The politician assumed the top post after his boss Hemant Soren resigned before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week. The ruling JMM-led alliance, which had sequestered its MLAs in a resort in Hyderabad to prevent poaching, brought back its leaders to Ranchi on Sunday evening. The BJP claimed the coalition's move showed a lack of confidence.

Hemant Soren hands over his resignation to Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan (right) as Champai Soren (left) looks on, in Ranchi