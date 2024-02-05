FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: New York awarded final of 48-team tournament; Mexico to play opener at Azteca on June 11

New York's MetLife Stadium will host the biggest clash in world football as organisers FIFA announced the match schedule for the 2026 edition of the showpiece event on Monday. With 104 games and 48 teams set to battle for the iconic trophy, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece. Co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup will be played across 16 host cities in three countries. FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of the fans after winning the World Cup final match between Argentina and France(AP)

The final of the World Cup will be held in New Jersey on July 19. The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is the home of the National Football League's New York Giants and New York Jets. Co-hosts Canada have been handed 13 games, including ten group-stage games between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will host 3 games, including ten encounters during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The rest of the World Cup 2026 will be played in 11 cities across the United States. Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles have been given their respective national teams opening matches of the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico to play opener at Azteca on June 11

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will kickoff with the tournament opener at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium on June 11. The Azteca will become the first venue to host FIFA World Cup games in three separate editions after 1970 and 1986. The finals of the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cups were played at the Azteca. Atlanta and Dallas are set to host the semi-finals while the third-place match will be contested in Miami. Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami and Boston have been revealed as hosts for the quarter-final games of the World Cup.

'Most inclusive and impactful World Cup ever no longer a dream'

"The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA," FIFA president Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying. "From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament... that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy,” he added.