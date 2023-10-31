Morning briefing : Nation marks Sardar Patel's birth anniversary; India's ‘biggest’ data breach; all latest news

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the nation and paid tribute to Patel's immense contributions. PM Modi hailed Patel's unwavering commitment to national integration, emphasizing that it remains an enduring source of guidance for all citizens. He praised Patel's indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship, and extraordinary dedication in shaping the destiny of the nation. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Patel's service, acknowledging the profound debt owed to his legacy. This message was conveyed via a social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on the occasion of Sardar Patel's Jayanti. Dig deeper

Students of Gyanganga Vidyalaya pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the eve of his birth anniversary, in Surat on Monday.(ANI)

A massive data leak in India, described as possibly the country's largest, has exposed the personal information of over 81.5 crore (815 million) Indians. The data, reportedly sourced from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was discovered by Resecurity, an American cybersecurity and intelligence agency. A threat actor using the alias 'pwn001' shared this extensive database on Breach Forums, a platform self-described as a "premier Databreach discussion and leaks forum." This alarming breach raises significant concerns about the privacy and security of personal information for millions of individuals in India and underscores the need for enhanced data protection measures.

The Friends cast has spoken out following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, emphasising that their bond extended beyond being cast mates. This statement reflects the deep and lasting connections formed during their time working together on the iconic television show.

If you missed Apple's 'Scary Fast' event, here's a brief overview of the new products announced. Apple unveiled a range of updated and enhanced devices, including new MacBook models, an iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, and the AirPods 3. These product releases promise improved performance, features, and a continued commitment to innovation in the tech industry.

In the UP slap case, a teacher is likely to face charges for hurting religious feelings following a directive from the Supreme Court. This legal development suggests a shift in the case's trajectory toward addressing allegations of religious offense in addition to the physical assault.

Rahul Gandhi has not returned to the house he left after disqualification, even after several months. This situation indicates a prolonged absence from his former residence following his disqualification from his earlier position.

Hamas official states that civilians in Israel are the UN's responsibility, and tunnels were built to protect fighters.

A viral post highlights the "incredible bond" between the sister of an Israeli hostage and how she assisted him before his abduction. The post sheds light on the strong connection and support provided by the sister in the lead-up to the abduction.

Pakistan finds itself in a familiar yet challenging situation, reminiscent of their 1992 World Cup comeback. Despite high hopes and the status of title contenders in the 2023 World Cup, they faced a rocky start with four consecutive defeats, an unprecedented World Cup setback for the team. Babar Azam and his squad possess formidable batting talent and a fiery pace attack, but their campaign teeters on the edge. Fans are left wondering if Pakistan can stage a miraculous turnaround and secure a spot in the semi-finals, as they did in the past. The team's fate hangs in the balance, creating anticipation and uncertainty in this World Cup.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

